A Month of Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Are High in Protein

Add some extra deliciousness this month with these healthy dinner recipes. Each of these meals focuses on ingredients prized in the Mediterranean diet, a flexible eating plan that experts say is the healthiest diet around. You'll find plenty of fish, legumes, whole grains, fruits and veggies in these filling dinners that have at least 15 grams of protein in each serving. These recipes are proof that many different foods can fit into an eating pattern that aligns with a Mediterranean diet. Dishes like our Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas and Spinach & Feta Scrambled Egg Pitas are deliciously healthy ways to meet your protein needs and help support healthy digestion and muscle growth.