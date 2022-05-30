19 10-Minute High-Protein Lunches to Pack for Work

These totable midday meals are sure to help you power through an afternoon at work. Each serving of these simple, 10-minute lunches has at least 15 grams of protein, which can help support healthy digestion, strong bones and muscle growth. Plus, protein can keep you feeling full for a longer period of time, so you won't spend your day distracted by a growling stomach. Recipes like our Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu and Caprese Sandwich are simple but tasty ways to shake up your break room routine.