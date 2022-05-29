32 400-Calorie Mediterranean Diet Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD May 29, 2022
Credit: Jason Donnelly

These low-calorie dinners are healthy, delicious options you'll want to turn to again and again. No matter what you're in the mood for, you're bound to find something that piques your interest in this collection of recipes, from pans of roasted chicken and veggies to tantalizingly fresh green salads. Recipes like our Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup and Grilled Shrimp Tostadas are rich with ingredients prized in the Mediterranean diet, like lean protein, colorful fruits and veggies, filling whole grains and flavorful herbs.

1 of 32

Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
This easy dish comes together quickly and is cooked all on one baking sheet. Putting the pan in the oven while it preheats makes it hot enough to lightly sear the chicken and vegetables, adding texture and flavor and also reducing the cook time. Chicken thighs emerge from the oven succulent and coated in the savory sauce (with less salt because of the low-sodium soy sauce) and fragrant from the garlic, ginger and scallions. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat noodles.

2 of 32

Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup

Credit: Photography / Nico Schinco, Food Styling / Frances Boswell, Prop Stylist / Paige Hicks
This satisfying lemony bowlful was inspired by the lentil soup served at the now-closed Lebanese restaurant La Shish in West Bloomfield, Michigan. It keeps well but will thicken, so you may want to thin it with a bit of water or broth when reheating. Serve with warm whole-wheat pita.

 

3 of 32

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.

4 of 32

Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee
This kale-quinoa salad pops with different flavors and textures. Massaging the kale helps break down its fibrous nature, while add-ins like toasted almonds, feta and cucumber add crunch and saltiness.

5 of 32

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.

6 of 32

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

This pesto chicken quinoa bowl is packed with herbs from the basil pesto and the Italian spice mix and gets a slight kick of heat from the red pepper. If you enjoy the flavor profile, this dish can also be made with orzo in place of quinoa.

7 of 32

Winter Greens Bowl

Credit: Ali Redmond
This one-pan meal packs in lots of plant-based protein and flavor thanks to beans and quinoa, while a creamy lemon-garlic dressing completes the dish. 

8 of 32

Spicy One-Pot Codfish & Yuca Stew

Credit: Clara Gonzalez
This irresistibly hearty stew scented with cumin and oregano gets a touch of heat from Scotch bonnet chile pepper. Celebrated in Latin American and African cooking, yuca thickens the stew and makes it into a complete meal alongside the vegetables and cod.

9 of 32

Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst
Sometimes meals come in perfect packaging. This is one of those times. Here's a satisfying dinner packed into two bell pepper halves per serving. Chicken and rice are infused with umami from sun-dried tomatoes and the filling is bound by Parmesan and a bit of cream for cheesy goodness. Use shelf-stable precooked brown rice to make this meal super quick.

 

10 of 32

Cod Fish Tacos

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
Let your oven do the work for these quick and simple cod fish tacos. Broiling the cod allows the fish to stay moist and flake easily once finished. Hot sauce adds a punch of acidity and mild heat, while sour cream makes a creamy slaw that adds crunch to the taco.

11 of 32

Seared Scallops with Green Goddess Slaw

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat
Avocado, yogurt and buttermilk lend creaminess to the herbaceous dressing coating this salad.

 

12 of 32

White Bean Soup with Pasta

Credit: Jacob Fox
We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.

13 of 32

Chickpea Tuna Salad

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn
This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving).

14 of 32

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body.

15 of 32

Roasted Red Pepper & Peanut Soup with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

Credit: Andrea Mathis
Feeling stressed after a busy day? Unwind with a bowl of this comforting soup, which contains ingredients—like red bell peppers and peanuts—that can help combat inflammation caused by too much stress.

16 of 32

3-Ingredient Teriyaki Edamame Sauté

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
Whip up this high-fiber, plant-based stir-fry for a quick and convenient dinner. Look for bottled teriyaki sauce labeled less sodium or reduced sodium to cut back on the salt without sacrificing flavor.

17 of 32

3-Ingredient Farro Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken

Credit: Carolyn Hodges
To make this hearty grain bowl, grab a salad kit from the grocery store. Then, top the kit with farro and chicken for a high-protein lunch or dinner that's ready in minutes.

18 of 32

Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Causey
This hearty vegetarian quinoa chili with sweet potatoes has mild spice from poblanos and green chiles. Chili powder, cumin and garlic provide classic chili flavor.

19 of 32

Lemon-Garlic Dump Chicken Thighs with Broccoli

Credit: Brie Passano
This fuss-free dinner is as easy as dumping chicken thighs, veggies and sauce in a baking dish! As the chicken cooks it adds flavor to the sauce that thickens while it cooks and softens the vegetables.

20 of 32

25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
These quick sweet potato and bean enchiladas are diabetes-friendly thanks to egg wraps that are lower in carbs than traditional tortillas. The vegetarian filling is both sweet and savory, while the topping adds texture and freshness.

21 of 32

Grilled Red Snapper & Okra with Spicy Tartar Sauce

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Meaty snapper holds up well on the grill, but any firm white fish will work well in its place. Look for U.S. red snapper caught in the Gulf of Mexico for the most sustainable option according to Seafood Watch. Serve with a cold pale ale or lager.

22 of 32

Egg-in-a-Hole Fried Quinoa

Credit: Jason Donnelly
We used quinoa to bump up the fiber and protein in this stir-fry-inspired dish. Rather than making an omelet or stirring in the eggs as you would for fried rice, we cook them in divots right in the veggie-filled quinoa for a fun presentation. Opt for a flat skillet over a wok so you have plenty of room to nestle in the eggs.

23 of 32

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey
Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.

24 of 32

3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread

Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.

25 of 32

3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
Bagged salad and slaw blends are great shortcut ingredients for adding variety without needing to wash and chop lots of different vegetables. Toss a kale-and-broccoli slaw mix with canned white beans and yogurt-based green goddess dressing for a crunchy main-dish salad in minutes.

26 of 32

Easy Cauliflower Tacos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
These easy vegan cauliflower tacos with chili powder, red onion and creamy avocado garnish are perfect for taco night.

27 of 32

Black Bean Fajita Skillet

You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.

28 of 32

15-Minute Sheet-Pan Chicken Tenders & Broccoli with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Credit: Jacob Fox
Dinner is ready in only 15 minutes and cleanup is a breeze with these easy broiled chicken tenders coated in everything bagel seasoning with fresh broccoli on the side. The three-ingredient dipping sauce adds just a hint of sweet and spice.

29 of 32

Lentil Curry with Cauliflower Rice

Combine precooked lentils (often located in the produce section of your grocery store) with an Indian-style simmer sauce for a super-fast and flavorful curry. Serving it over riced cauliflower bumps up the vegetable count and keeps carb servings in check. This 3-ingredient dinner (not counting salt, pepper and oil) is really as easy as it gets. To be mindful of the salt, look for simmer sauces with less than or close to 350 mg sodium per ¼-cup serving.

30 of 32

3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
Apple-flavored chicken sausage adds flavor and protein in this quick dinner hash that uses a bag of shaved Brussels sprouts as its hearty, high-fiber base. Steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts way down on total cook time.

31 of 32

One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

The assortment of vegetables in this vegan one-pot dish add varying textures and flavors to make each forkful exciting. The sweet potato balances the savory spices nicely. Serve this bright and flavorful curry with rice or rice noodles.

32 of 32

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables

A tangy, balsamic dressing and nutty Parmesan cheese combine to coat tender roasted vegetables and chickpeas in this springy vegetarian dinner. To keep it vegetarian, serve it over quinoa or, for meat-eaters, serve with roasted chicken or pan-seared fish.

By Leah Goggins