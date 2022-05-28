30 No-Cook Appetizers So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

Leah Goggins May 28, 2022
Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Keep your evening relaxing and cool with these no-cook appetizer recipes. Whether you're looking for a simple starter for tonight's dinner or in the mood to make a spread of dips and small bites, there's something you'll love in this mix of recipes. Recipes like our Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip and Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes are refreshingly easy ways to shake up your dinner routine.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Black Bean Hummus

Credit: Casey Barber
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Avocado Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

 

3 of 30

Marinated Yogurt Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

By draining the liquid whey out of yogurt, you can make a "cheese" with the texture of soft cream cheese. Here it's turned into a savory spread with dried herbs. Avoid using regular yogurt containing additives like modified food starch, vegetable gums or gelatin; these thickeners inhibit the release of the whey. Serve this with crusty French bread or crackers.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

5 of 30

Taco Dip

Credit: Johnny and Charlotte Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.

6 of 30

Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The basil dressing packs a punch in this caprese salad with cherry tomatoes. Dark balsamic vinegar is traditional, but to make the color pop, white balsamic vinegar can be used in its place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Za'atar-Spiced Chickpea Dip

Credit: Greg Dupree
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Labneh—a thick and tangy strained cow's-milk yogurt—adds creamy richness to this layer dip featuring salty feta and olives. Serve with pita chips for dipping.

8 of 30

Mini Bell Pepper Pebre

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This version of pebre, a Chilean condiment, combines bell peppers, tomatoes, parsley and cilantro for a fresh bite.

9 of 30

Everything-Bagel Smoked Salmon Dip

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Give 7-layer dip a brunch twist with this recipe featuring layers of cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion and capers. Serve with bagel chips for scooping.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

3-Ingredient Kalamata-Olive Hummus

Credit: Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Who doesn't like hummus? It's an easy snack or appetizer as is, but jazzing it up with simple toppings can make it feel like a special starter. Here we top store-bought hummus with Kalamata olives and olive oil (a staple ingredient that doesn't count toward our three!) and serve it with crunchy pita chips.

11 of 30

Thai Chile-Curry Dip

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Curry paste lends a pop of heat to this 7-layer dip, while carrots and snap peas add fresh crunch on top. Look for roasted peanut oil for the strongest nutty flavor.

12 of 30

Caprese Skewers

Credit: Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Mini Bell Peppers

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A quick spread of pimiento cheese stuffs these mini bell peppers for an easy, three-ingredient appetizer.

14 of 30

Antipasti Layered Dip

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A typical antipasto platter features cured meats, cheeses, olives and anchovies—we took a lot of those elements and turned them into a creamy layer dip with white beans and ricotta. Serve with toasted baguette for scooping.

15 of 30

3-Ingredient Smoked Fish Dip with Capers

Credit: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

There are two kinds of people when it comes to smoked fish dip—those who love it and those who haven't tried it yet! Made with cream cheese, herbs and smoked trout, smoked salmon or a mix of both, it's a creamy, savory dip that takes your appetizer table up a notch. Top it with briny capers and serve with baguette slices and you have yourself a delicious app that is sure to impress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Tequila Guacamole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.

17 of 30

Summer Crudites & Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This beautiful and healthy appetizer board will be the talk of all your summer parties. Just assemble a colorful assortment of crunchy vegetables for dunking in two dips--a cooling herbed blue cheese and a spicy avocado hummus that play very nicely together.

18 of 30

Creamy Smoked Trout Spread

Credit: Johnny Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here the smoky flavor of the fish pairs exceptionally well with the robust bite of horseradish and onion. Serve with crackers, apple slices or cucumber slices for an easy appetizer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Taco Dip with Tomato Wedges

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy a fresh tomato in all its ripe glory with this simple creamy dip. A little taco seasoning, lime and cheese adds tons of flavor to protein-packed Greek yogurt for a satisfying snack.

20 of 30

Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta

Credit: Leigh Beisch
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.

21 of 30

Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Loaded Black Bean Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip.

23 of 30

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.

24 of 30

Radishes with Whipped Butter & Sea Salt

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Radishes and butter are a classic French combination. Serve this simple party tray in the springtime when radishes are at their peak. For the prettiest party platter, look for different radish varieties at your local grocery store or farmers' market, including watermelon, purple ninja, black, green, French breakfast, blush, cherry belles and Easter radishes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

26 of 30

Pimiento Cheese Dip

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Aleppo pepper, a mild and fruity chile, is unusual yet a good fit for pimiento cheese in this easy twist on the classic Southern cheese dip. Ancho chile or even hot sauce works as well.

27 of 30

Picnic Deviled Eggs with Fresh Herbs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These eggs are perfect for a picnic because they're so portable. Instead of cutting them in half lengthwise, we just cut the tops off so they can stand upright in an egg carton for easy filling, transport and storage. We swapped in Greek yogurt for the traditional mayo to save calories.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This vibrant orange hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted red peppers make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

29 of 30

Garlic Hummus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

30 of 30

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins