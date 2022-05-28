30 No-Cook Appetizers So Delicious, You'll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

There are two kinds of people when it comes to smoked fish dip—those who love it and those who haven't tried it yet! Made with cream cheese, herbs and smoked trout, smoked salmon or a mix of both, it's a creamy, savory dip that takes your appetizer table up a notch. Top it with briny capers and serve with baguette slices and you have yourself a delicious app that is sure to impress.