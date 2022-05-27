37 Summer Potluck Recipes to Feed a Crowd
With these recipes in hand, your dishes will steal the show at the next family reunion or summer cookout. Whether you cool everyone down with a slice of refreshing icebox cake or spice things up with a layered taco dip, you won't regret bringing one of these dishes along to the party. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Bars and Cucumber Pasta Salad serve at least eight, so everyone can get in on the fun.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake
Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.
Lobster Roll Dip
This quick and easy summer appetizer turns all the simple flavors of a lobster roll into a warm and bubbling dip that's perfect for slathering on slices of baguette or fresh veggies.
Crab Pasta Salad
This crab pasta salad, chock-full of crunchy bites and fresh crab and smothered in a tangy sauce, is perfect for a summer potluck or picnic. It's worth seeking out good-quality crabmeat from the fish counter for this recipe to really let the flavor shine.
Lemon-Blueberry Bars
Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.
American Flag Caprese Salad with Blueberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette
This caprese salad with a patriotic twist marries the flavors of cherry tomatoes and creamy fresh mozzarella with fruity blueberries. A sweet and tangy blueberry dressing served on the side helps pull it all together on the plate. Garnish with fresh basil leaves to round out the summery flavors.
Cucumber Pasta Salad
This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.
Lemon Brownies
A double dose of lemon juice and zest brings fresh and tangy flavor to these easy brownies. They're the perfect dessert for any holiday or special occasion—or when you just need a little something to brighten your day.
Green Tomato Salsa
This super-simple green tomato salsa has lots of savory tomato flavor and just a touch of heat from the jalapeño. Cumin adds just enough complexity to this easy green salsa.
Peach Crisp
Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling.
Spiked Party Punch
This easy, low-alcohol punch stays chilled as the decorative ice ring floats around the bowl. As it melts, raspberries and lemon slices are released, adding flavor and a healthy, edible garnish.
Vegan Peach Cobbler
This vegan peach cobbler has a spiced peach filling topped with a crunchy biscuit topping. Almond milk stands in for dairy, and whole-wheat flour adds a subtle nuttiness that vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy.
Taco Dip
Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.
Raspberry Cobbler
This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.
Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Mini Bell Peppers
A quick spread of pimiento cheese stuffs these mini bell peppers for an easy, three-ingredient appetizer.
Southern Macaroni Salad
Bring this quintessential Southern macaroni salad, made with whole-wheat macaroni, celery, peas and ham, to your next picnic or barbecue. It's the perfect salad to feed a crowd!
Bulgur & Butter Bean Salad
The pleasantly sweet-and-sour pomegranate molasses in the tangy vinaigrette here is made by reducing pomegranate juice into a syrup. Look for it at well-stocked grocery stores and Middle Eastern markets.
Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad
This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake
Got an extra box of vanilla cake mix? Use it to make this easy blueberry-lemon dump cake! A layer of blueberries bakes with lemon-infused cake on top. With only 10 minutes of active time, this cake is perfect for busy nights or casual get-togethers.
Beet & Potato Salad
This beet and potato salad, tossed with a combo of sour cream, vinegar and sweet pickles, is slightly sweet and tangy. To make prep go faster, you can skip roasting the beets yourself and use prepackaged cooked beets instead.
Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
If you like corn pudding, you'll love this creamy corn casserole! Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.
Strawberry Tart
This simple strawberry tart shines with the natural sweetness of fresh strawberries. A lightly sweetened cream cheese filling holds the berries in place, while a light glaze of strawberry jam gives the tart an extra boost of strawberry flavor.
Creole Skillet Cornbread
Baking cornbread in a cast-iron skillet results in the ideal crispy crust enclosing a tender crumb. In this recipe, tender corn kernels provide additional texture. As with many recipes, how much sugar you like in your cornbread may depend on how your grandmother made it, so add more or less sugar to taste. Read the author's story behind this recipe: Skillet Diaries: A Cast-Iron Legacy
Banana Pudding
This layered banana dessert pairs crunchy vanilla cookies with creamy pudding. For the ultimate in banana flavor, use very ripe bananas, They're softer, sweeter and packed with flavor.
Sour Apple Slaw
Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah's miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Chocolate chess pie is simple yet extraordinary. Eggs, butter, sugar and in this instance, cornmeal as a starch, transform in the oven into a bubbly and crisp top with a custardy filling below. Here, chocolate chips and cocoa give it a deeper flavor than vanilla, and buttermilk balances the creamy custard with a little tang.
Tomato Tart with Burrata
A touch of cornmeal adds texture and nutty flavor to buttery pastry dough in this tomato tart recipe.
Pink-Lemonade Meringue Pie
If you like pink lemonade, you'll love this summertime pie! The meringue is light and fluffy, and the filling is reminiscent of classic lemon meringue pie filling. The tanginess of the lemon helps cut through the sweetness, which makes the pie even more refreshing. Enjoy chilled or at room temperature as a light, summer dessert.
Greek Salad Tomato Salsa
Here we have all the elements of Greek salad in a fresh tomato salsa form. It's delicious with grilled fish or chicken or as a dip with pita chips.
Creamy Apple Salad
This creamy apple salad is crunchy, sweet and just a tad bit tart thanks to dried cranberries. Make this easy salad ahead for your next lunch, brunch or picnic.
Loaded Black Bean Dip
This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip.
Pasta Salad with Arugula-Lemon Pesto
If you want proof that school gardens help create sophisticated and adventurous eaters, look no further. Just say "arugula-lemon pesto" to yourself and marvel that the origin of this pasta salad recipe is a cookbook that is an offshoot of school garden programs in Vermont.
Strawberry Basil Quinoa Salad
The folks who promote California strawberries sponsored a national cook-off for kids and challenged them to come up with a quick creative recipe. A 12-year-old from Maryland took the prize for this grain salad, which the cook-off judge, a former MasterChef Junior winner himself, proclaimed easy, healthy and, of course most important, delicious.
Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars
These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
Vegan Macaroni Salad
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck.
Strawberry Poke Cake
What makes this poke cake so special? After this lightened-up cake is baked and cooled, it's poked with holes (hence the name!) that are filled with fresh pureed strawberries thickened with gelatin to prevent the cake from getting soggy. The end result? Sweet strawberry flavor inside and out!
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
This loaded baked potato salad recipe marries traditional potato salad with all the fixing of a classic stuffed potato. It's creamy and decadent thanks to sour cream, mayo, bacon and Cheddar cheese. Take it along to your next picnic or potluck--friends and family will love it!