I'm a Dietitian on a Budget & These Are My Favorite Mediterranean Diet Lunches

For the last five years, U.S. News & World Report has deemed the Mediterranean diet the healthiest eating pattern around. The Mediterranean diet focuses on healthy foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, heart-healthy fats, like olive oil, and lean proteins, like legumes, fish and chicken. This way of eating is nutritious and delicious, it can align with any budget and it's easy enough to follow that it can fit into your busy schedule. With my recent shift to a hybrid work schedule, it's especially important that I keep things easy!

Plus, knowing that these healthy Mediterranean diet foods can help with cognition and keep you feeling full and focused throughout the your workday, I lean on several Mediterranean diet recipes for a healthy mid-day meal. Easy, budget-friendly lunch recipes like our Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers and Veggie & Hummus Sandwich help me feel my best without breaking the bank or spending the afternoon in the kitchen.