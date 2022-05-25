23 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

Chronic inflammation can contribute to a variety of health problems, from indigestion to achy joints. The good news is that some of our favorite nutrient-dense breakfast foods, like eggs, oats and berries, can help tamp down inflammation and its negative effects. These recipes are rich with those anti-inflammatory ingredients and can help you follow the Mediterranean diet, a customizable eating pattern that focuses on healthy fats, lean protein, whole grains and plenty of fruits and veggies. Recipes like our Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers and Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast are healthy ways to fuel your day.