23 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts That Can Help Reduce Inflammation
Chronic inflammation can contribute to a variety of health problems, from indigestion to achy joints. The good news is that some of our favorite nutrient-dense breakfast foods, like eggs, oats and berries, can help tamp down inflammation and its negative effects. These recipes are rich with those anti-inflammatory ingredients and can help you follow the Mediterranean diet, a customizable eating pattern that focuses on healthy fats, lean protein, whole grains and plenty of fruits and veggies. Recipes like our Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers and Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast are healthy ways to fuel your day.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers
These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast
Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.
Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta
Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.
3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins
The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's an easy, oh-so-tasty way to start your morning
3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli
Using prepared muesli is an easy way to add different grains, nuts and dried fruit to your overnight oats, without needing to buy them separately. Opt for frozen mixed berries instead of fresh as frozen berries will release juices as they thaw in the fridge.
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese
Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with a Southwestern spin to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.
Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats
If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.
Green Protein Smoothie
Lentils in a smoothie recipe? Yes! They're a healthy source of plant-based protein, adding 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
Spiralized Zucchini Nest Eggs
These impressive-looking zucchini eggs in a nest are actually surprisingly easy to make. There's no frying or poaching required--instead, the eggs are baked right on top of a bed of spiralized zucchini noodles. An herbed cheese mixture adds plenty of flavor and keeps the eggs from running through the zucchini nests. Serve these eggs for a healthy breakfast or brunch.
Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins
When you need a weekday grab-and-go breakfast, these blueberry-speckled whole-wheat muffins fit the bill (when you make them ahead, of course!) They have a great texture and flavor, and just enough blueberries to be fruit-filled in every bite. We stir blueberries into the flour mixture before adding the wet ingredients so they don't all stick to the bottom.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Veggie Sausage & Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with roasted red peppers, veggie sausage and mozzarella cheese. Stash these in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.