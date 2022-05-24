20 Make-Ahead Snacks to Keep You Cool This Summer
These chill bites will help you cool down on summer's hottest days. Whip up a cheeseball to nosh on with your favorite veggies or make a batch of fruity frozen yogurt bark that everyone will want to get their hands on. Keep make-ahead recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Bars and Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites on hand for those times when you just need a little refreshment.
Lemon-Blueberry Bars
Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Jalapeño Cheese Ball
Serve this Mexican-spiced jalapeño cheese ball with tortilla chips or use it as a spread for your next burrito.
Raspberry Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut is used in two ways in this easy frozen snack or dessert: as the yogurt base and as the topping. Additional toppings of raspberry jam and candy-coated chocolates combine for a sweet and colorful treat.
Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits
These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.
Banana-Cereal Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of yogurt gets topped with bananas and cereal to create the perfect midmorning snack or dessert. You can use any type of cereal you like to create this treat.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.
Everything Bagel Cheese Ball
This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.
Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark
A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.
Marinated Yogurt Cheese
By draining the liquid whey out of yogurt, you can make a "cheese" with the texture of soft cream cheese. Here it's turned into a savory spread with dried herbs. Avoid using regular yogurt containing additives like modified food starch, vegetable gums or gelatin; these thickeners inhibit the release of the whey. Serve this with crusty French bread or crackers.
Peanut Butter-S'mores Greek Yogurt Bark
Make a mess-free version of s'mores by using the classic chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers as a topping for frozen Greek yogurt. Add a swirl of peanut butter and you'll have a frozen snack or dessert that kids and adults will love.
Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles
These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
Fresh-Squeezed Pink Lemonade Ice Pops
These pink lemonade popsicles will keep you cool all summer long.
Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.
Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Vegan Frozen Pineapple & Coconut Yogurt Bark
Coconut-milk yogurt is sweetened with maple syrup, spread into a thin layer and studded with fresh pineapple and coconut flakes. After freezing, break it into pieces to enjoy as a healthy vegan snack or dessert!
Mixed-Berry Frozen Yogurt Bark
Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries top a layer of yogurt for a colorful frozen snack or dessert. A sprinkle of granola adds a satisfying crunch that kids and adults will enjoy. We've called for skyr in this recipe, but any strained yogurt will work well.
Strawberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Strawberries and pistachios top a thin layer of Greek yogurt for a colorful and tasty frozen treat. A sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumbs finishes this satisfying snack or dessert.