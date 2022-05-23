Our 25 Most Popular Summer Dinners

Bring a pop of summer flavor to your dinner table with one of these recipes that readers clicked on most. Everything from saucy zoodles and grilled burgers to veggie-packed salads and casseroles are on the menu, so you're sure to find something that's perfect for you. It's no surprise that recipes like our Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms and Chicken & Zucchini Casserole had people coming back for seconds every summer.