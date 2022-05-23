23 30-Minute Dinners That Are Gestational Diabetes-Friendly

These gestational diabetes recipes are so easy to make, you could whip them up in just 30 minutes or less. Each dinner fits our parameters for diabetes-friendly and healthy pregnancy recipes, so you'll know they're free of ingredients you should be avoiding during your pregnancy and full of the nutrients you need for a healthy meal. Every serving is a good source of calcium, iron or folic acid, which are key nutrients for pregnant folks. Plus, recipes like our Salmon Rice Bowl and California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and stick to lower levels of saturated fat and sodium for a meal that will help you keep your blood sugar levels stable.