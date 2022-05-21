15 Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make for Under $2

When you're looking for a budget-friendly meal, you can rely on these morning recipes to help you start your day with something delicious and low-cost. Each serving of these breakfasts, from sweet baked oatmeal to savory avocado toast, comes in at under $2, so you can work them into your week confidently. As food costs rise, recipes like our Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl and 3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins are affordable ways to enjoy the most important meal of the day.