15 Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make for Under $2
When you're looking for a budget-friendly meal, you can rely on these morning recipes to help you start your day with something delicious and low-cost. Each serving of these breakfasts, from sweet baked oatmeal to savory avocado toast, comes in at under $2, so you can work them into your week confidently. As food costs rise, recipes like our Cinnamon Quinoa Breakfast Bowl and 3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins are affordable ways to enjoy the most important meal of the day.
Cinnamon-Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
This hearty quinoa breakfast bowl is topped with sliced almonds, bananas and almond butter, but you can easily mix and match toppings. For a drizzled look, warm the almond butter slightly in the microwave before topping each bowl.
3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins
The baked feta and cherry tomato pasta became famous on TikTok and Instagram for good reason—the combination is delicious! Here we transformed this trend into a super-simple 3-ingredient breakfast option you can enjoy all week long. All you need to do is fill muffin cups with halved cherry tomatoes and cubed feta, then fill with beaten eggs and optional fresh basil and bake until set. It's an easy, oh-so-tasty way to start your morning
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Banana Oatmeal
This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana
It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.
Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.
3-Ingredient Overnight Berry Muesli
Using prepared muesli is an easy way to add different grains, nuts and dried fruit to your overnight oats, without needing to buy them separately. Opt for frozen mixed berries instead of fresh as frozen berries will release juices as they thaw in the fridge.
Baked Oatmeal with Pears
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.
3-Ingredient Egg & Mushroom Puff Pastry Rolls
Heat-and-go breakfasts get an upgrade with these 3-ingredient savory puff pastries filled with scrambled eggs and mushrooms. A sheet of store-bought puff pastry makes assembly a snap. These are rich and flavorful on their own, but feel free to top the scrambled eggs with shredded cheese before rolling up the dough.
Cannellini Bean & Herbed Ricotta Toast
Herbed ricotta toast gets topped with cannellini beans and roasted red peppers for a colorful, tasty open-face sandwich.
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.