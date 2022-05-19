21 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches to Help Reduce Inflammation

Healthy ingredients that can help reduce chronic inflammation, like salmon, avocado, beans and kale, take centerstage in these delicious lunches. Each of these recipes focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and is low in saturated fat and sodium, so they're a perfect fit for your diabetes-friendly routine. Whether you're in the mood for a light weekend lunch from the grill or a packable grain bowl to take to work, recipes like our Chile-Garlic Salmon Bento Box with Avocado and Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing are tasty choices you can feel good about.