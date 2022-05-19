24 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for a Healthy, Delicious Afternoon

Get your snack on with one of these good-for-you recipes. Savory or sweet, each of these snacks includes some ingredients that can help reduce inflammation, like nut butters, chickpeas, berries and more. And since chronic inflammation can cause pain in your joints and even keep you from maintaining a healthy weight, you'll want to have a couple of these tasty bites on hand for when you're feeling peckish. Recipes like our Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark and Avocado Hummus are healthy ways to stay satisfied between meals.