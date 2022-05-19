16 Easy Family-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make This Summer

You just need 20 minutes of active time in the kitchen to whip up any of these simple dinners. Each of these flavor-packed dinners serves at least four, so everyone at the table can get in on the deliciousness. Plus, all of your favorite summer ingredients—from tomatoes to zucchini noodles—give these meals a seasonal touch. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas and Caprese Pasta Salad are simple, tasty meals that your family will crave all summer long.