44 Simple, Summery Recipes to Make for Memorial Day Weekend

Leah Goggins May 17, 2022
Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

These deliciously bright and fresh recipes are perfect for any Memorial Day gathering. Every dish, from grilled chicken and pasta salad to frozen cocktails and make-ahead appetizers, can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less, so you can create an impressive spread and still enjoy a relaxing weekend. Recipes like our Raspberry Lemonade and Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes are simple, tasty dishes that highlight all of your favorite summer ingredients, like peaches, tomatoes, cucumbers and zucchini.

1 of 44

Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.

2 of 44

Loaded Broccoli Salad

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
This is the broccoli salad you will get special requests for. The combination of bacon, sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions and Cheddar is hard to resist. And the addition of rice vinegar or cider vinegar sharpens all the flavors.

3 of 44

Avocado Caprese Salad

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

4 of 44

Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta

Credit: Kelsey Hansen
This quick and easy chopped salad is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including chickpeas, cucumber and feta. A garlicky oil and vinegar dressing brings everything together.

5 of 44

Use-a-Spoon Chopped Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion & Kalamata Olives

Credit: Kelsey Hansen
This quick salad recipe features ingredients inspired by the Mediterranean, including Kalamata olives, cucumber and more. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken for a refreshing side dish. This recipe was inspired by our popular "Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad from Paul Newman and Michel Nischan's former restaurant Dressing Room.

6 of 44

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.

7 of 44

Peach & Prosciutto Arugula Salad

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
Sweet peaches, salty prosciutto and peppery arugula provide the delicious backbone to this hearty summer salad. Antioxidant-rich red cabbage provides both a pop of color and crunch, and a goat cheese crumble on top adds just the right amount of tang and creaminess.

8 of 44

Taco Dip

Credit: Johnny and Charlotte Autry
Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.

9 of 44

Thai Chile-Curry Dip

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
Curry paste lends a pop of heat to this 7-layer dip, while carrots and snap peas add fresh crunch on top. Look for roasted peanut oil for the strongest nutty flavor.

 

10 of 44

Raspberry Lemonade

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey
This sweet-tart raspberry lemonade is easy to make. Just 45 seconds in the blender yields a fresh raspberry puree that makes this lemonade so much more refreshing than store-bought.

11 of 44

Antipasti Layered Dip

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
A typical antipasto platter features cured meats, cheeses, olives and anchovies—we took a lot of those elements and turned them into a creamy layer dip with white beans and ricotta. Serve with toasted baguette for scooping.

12 of 44

Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz

Credit: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis
Savory, smoky mezcal is a wonderful complement to bittersweet grapefruit. A little triple sec balances the flavors by adding a hint of sweetness to this refreshing cocktail.

13 of 44

Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
This lemon-garlic grilled cod features charred lemon and garlic oil that adds an extra dimension to the moist and flaky fish.

14 of 44

Grilled Baby Bok Choy with Soy-Lime Dressing

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat
Baby bok choy cooks up fast compared to its mature counterpart, making it a great easy weeknight side. Drizzle with the dressing right when it comes off the grill so it soaks up the flavor.

15 of 44

Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall
The basil dressing packs a punch in this caprese salad with cherry tomatoes. Dark balsamic vinegar is traditional, but to make the color pop, white balsamic vinegar can be used in its place.

16 of 44

Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade

Credit: Cooks With Soul
This sparkling lemonade is inspired by red drink, a red strawberry soda that is traditionally served for Juneteenth. Read more about red drink in the essay "For Many in Texas and Beyond, It's Just Not Juneteenth Without Red Drink."

17 of 44

Grilled Zucchini & Squash

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
Grilled zucchini and yellow squash are tender off the grill with a hint of char, spicy garlic and a bit of zing from fresh lemon juice.

18 of 44

Caprese Pasta Salad

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

19 of 44

Hot Honey Grilled Shrimp

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Shrimp are coated in sweet heat thanks to hot honey and Sriracha. If you want to take the heat down a notch, use regular honey instead.

20 of 44

Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita

Credit: Jason Donnelly
This margarita whips up frozen pineapple with sorbet to achieve a creamy texture reminiscent of Dole Whip—a creamy soft-serve pineapple dessert.

21 of 44

Grilled Peppers & Onions

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
Grilled peppers and onions sweeten up and are perfectly tender off the grill. A simple red-wine vinaigrette drizzled over the top helps to brighten up the dish and enhance the flavors.

22 of 44

Grilled Sausage, Peppers & Onions with Herb Vinaigrette

Credit: Johnny Autry
Adding a bright parsley-tarragon vinaigrette brings fresh flair to sausage and peppers. Serve with some crusty bread to sop it all up.

23 of 44

Hot Honey Margarita

Credit: Amy Trayor
This fun tequila cocktail uses hot honey for a twist on the popular spicy margarita. An aged tequila like a reposado works especially well with the earthy and floral flavors of honey. If you prefer a cocktail with slightly less of a kick, feel free to use half regular honey and half hot honey.

24 of 44

Watermelon Lemonade

Credit: Evan de Normandie
This summer-fresh lemonade with a DIY watermelon base is sure to cool you down on a hot day.

25 of 44

Banana Pudding Parfaits

Credit: Andrea Mathis
These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.

26 of 44

Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta

Credit: Leigh Beisch
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.

27 of 44

Watermelon Margarita

Credit: Evan de Normandie
All you need is a blender to whip up the watermelon base for this refreshing summer cocktail with a splash of silver tequila and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Use the extra DIY watermelon juice to double the recipe or enjoy it on its own.

28 of 44

Grilled Halloumi & Summer Vegetable Tacos

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Because of its semi-firm texture, halloumi is prone to sticking to the grill. Be sure to oil the grill grates well before adding the brined Cypriot cheese.

29 of 44

Grilled Caprese Chicken

Credit: Jason Donnelly
The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you're there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It's great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.

30 of 44

Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Cocktail

Credit: Amy Traynor
This strawberry-rhubarb honey shrub cocktail celebrates the arrival of spring with a tangy, refreshing gin cooler. The sweet-and-sour flavors of fresh strawberries and rhubarb are enhanced by honey in a quick-cooked shrub syrup.

31 of 44

Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Red Peppers

Credit: Victor Protasio
This super-creamy whipped feta dip is savory with just a hint of sweetness from honey. This healthy dip is perfect for veggies, whole-grain crackers or bread.

32 of 44

Grilled Watermelon

Credit: Victor Protasio
Grilling watermelon brings out its natural sweetness that's complemented by adding some simple sweet or savory toppings. Try this easy grilled watermelon recipe for a fun and festive summer appetizer or dessert.

33 of 44

Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Feta Dipping Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel
If you like shrimp, this spicy grilled shrimp recipe will be your new favorite. It's easy, fast and delicious! The subtle spice of the cayenne is balanced by the creamy feta sauce. If you want to tame the heat, you can cut the cayenne in half or skip it completely.

34 of 44

Chickpea & Beef Burgers with Whipped Feta

Credit: Johnny & Charlotte Autry
Chickpeas add fiber to this blended burger, but the real joy here is the light and fluffy feta sauce that tops the whole shebang.

35 of 44

Frozen Mojito

This frozen blender cocktail pays homage to the classic Cuban mojito cocktail, a refreshing blend of mint, limes, sugar and rum. This easy-breezy sipper is easy to make for 2 people in minutes.

36 of 44

Greek Salad with Avocado

Avocado adds a creamy texture to this Greek-inspired salad. It's perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner and is ready in only 20 minutes. Enjoy it on its own, serve it alongside grilled steak or burgers, or top it off with slices of grilled chicken to make it a meal.

37 of 44

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.

38 of 44

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

39 of 44

Frozen Key Lime Pie Margaritas

This frozen margarita was inspired by the flavors of a cool and creamy Key lime pie. Whip up a batch of these easy frozen margaritas for Cinco de Mayo or anytime you want a sweet and refreshingly tart treat! Use Key limes--which have a wonderful floral aroma and flavor--if you can find them, but common limes work as well. Freshly squeezed juice will have the best flavor, but you can also find bottled Key lime juice--just be sure to buy unsweetened juice if you go for packaged juice. If you prefer a mocktail, simply replace the tequila with water.

40 of 44

Grilled Red Snapper

This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.

41 of 44

Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad

In this easy cherry tomato salad, the fresh herbs and bright dressing highlight the natural sweetness of the summery tomatoes. Elevate the look of this easy salad by using multicolored tomatoes if you can find them.

42 of 44

Watermelon with Mint Gremolata

This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.

43 of 44

Dill-Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

If you're a fan of pickles, this easy pasta salad will easily become your go-to. If you want to give it some extra kick, an additional teaspoon or two of hot sauce will do the trick. Pair it with anything hot off the grill or pack it up for a picnic. It can also easily translate from a side dish to an entree by adding a can of flaked tuna or shredded chicken.

44 of 44

Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa

This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.

By Leah Goggins