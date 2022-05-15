25 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners in 25 Minutes

These dinners are so quick, you can make them on just about any night. In just 25 minutes, whip up anything from a loaded frittata to a plate of creamy pasta. Whatever you choose will include plenty of nutrient-dense ingredients like salmon, broccoli and beans that can help you reduce chronic inflammation. Getting a handle on inflammation can help digestive distress, weight management and even mental clarity. Recipes like our Salmon Rice Bowl and Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing are delicious ways to shake up your routine in the kitchen.