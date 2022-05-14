21 15-Minute Salads That Are Perfect for Summer
Serve these simple main and side dish salads at your next barbecue or get-together for a fresh and delicious bite. You'll be loading up your plate with all kinds of tasty summer produce, from tomatoes and cucumbers to zucchini and strawberries. With recipes like our Avocado Caprese Salad and Use-a-Spoon Chopped Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion & Kalamata Olives on the menu, you can have a flavorful salad on your hands in just 15 minutes.
Avocado Caprese Salad
This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.
Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta
This quick and easy chopped salad is inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, including chickpeas, cucumber and feta. A garlicky oil and vinegar dressing brings everything together.
Use-a-Spoon Chopped Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion & Kalamata Olives
This quick salad recipe features ingredients inspired by the Mediterranean, including Kalamata olives, cucumber and more. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken for a refreshing side dish. This recipe was inspired by our popular "Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad from Paul Newman and Michel Nischan's former restaurant Dressing Room.
Egyptian Tossed Salad
This crisp blend of vegetables is offered as a topping or side at Zooba, the Egyptian street food restaurant in New York City. We made it a stand-alone salad to stuff into pita with taameya (Egyptian falafel--see Associated Recipes) or serve with just about anything else. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing
This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.
Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan
Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.
Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.
Spicy Tomato & Seaweed Salad
Adjust the heat in this spicy tomato salad by using a milder pepper or just using a little less of a hot one. Sesame oil, tamari and seaweed add lots of umami and nutty flavor to a fresh tomato.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.
Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives
This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.
Kale & Strawberry Salad
In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
Watermelon Caprese Salad
This refreshing twist on the classic caprese salad replaces tomatoes with sweet, juicy watermelon. Basil and balsamic vinegar push this easy summer salad to the savory side, but if you want some sweeter notes, opt for balsamic glaze. An optional drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil at the end helps marry the flavors.
Pineapple & Cucumber Salad
Enjoy this sweet, refreshing salad alongside grilled meat or fish to cut through the richness and refresh the palate. If you like a little heat, adding jalapeño will give you the kick you crave. While packs of prechopped pineapple are convenient, they're almost always more expensive. When pineapple is in season, it's best to buy fresh and chop it yourself. Look for a pineapple with a golden-yellow exterior, which is a good indicator of ripeness.
Watermelon, Orange & Cucumber Salad with Castelvetrano Olive Vinaigrette
This easy and superfast salad is incredibly refreshing, thanks to juicy watermelon and oranges! The Castelvetrano olives lend a briny hit, while the herbs add lots of delicious depth to the salad. Pair this colorful salad with grilled shrimp or chicken.
Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
For a gorgeous take on a classic caprese, make this healthy salad recipe with heirloom tomatoes in various colors, shapes and sizes. Swapping regular mozzarella for creamy burrata makes this summer salad even more special--but it's still incredibly easy to make.
Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad
A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.
Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad
This healthy summer salad is bursting with Mediterranean flavors and takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Serve it alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish or as part of a vegetarian spread. If you can't find Campari tomatoes or Persian cucumbers, feel free to swap them for whatever variety looks the best at your farmers' market.
Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad
This healthy zucchini noodle salad has all the flavors you love in a classic Mediterranean pasta salad but we've swapped in zoodles for wheat pasta, which makes the salad lighter, lower in carbs and gluten-free. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a light and healthy summer dinner.
Creamy Cucumber Salad
This creamy cucumber salad is an easy side dish for any summer BBQ. Bright dill and white-wine vinegar add fresh tartness to cucumbers and red onions. Enjoy this salad the day you prepare it so the ingredients don't turn watery.
Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad
This supremely crunchy, quick side salad is best when spring vegetables are sliced as thinly as possible--a great excuse to pull out the mandoline or the slicing disk of your food processor, if you have one.
Green Goddess Salad with Chicken
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Any extra dressing is delicious served over grilled chicken or flaky white fish, such as cod or flounder.