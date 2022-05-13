15 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfasts That Are Packed with Fiber

Fiber has a lot to offer—it can support your gut health, help you lose weight or and even keep you feeling full for longer. To help you reap the benefits of getting enough fiber each day, these breakfasts include at least 6 grams of fiber per serving. Plus, each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium for a meal that fits perfectly into a diabetes-friendly routine. Recipes like our Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups and Really Green Smoothie are delicious, healthy ways to start the day.