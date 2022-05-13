21 Healthy Vegetarian Dinners You Can Make with 5 Ingredients or Less

These recipes are sure to bring lots of seasonal flavor to your kitchen this April. Enjoy the warm air with a lavender-tinged cocktail in hand, or impress your family with a dinner of lemony fish with spring veggies on the side. There's something in this mix of recipes for every occasion, from totable work lunches to delicious desserts. Recipes like our Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz and Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas are healthy, tasty ways to shake up your routine and enjoy something tasty at any time of day.