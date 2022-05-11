17 Diabetes-Friendly, Low-Carb Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes

Each of these delicious dinners sticks to our diabetes-friendly parameters, with lower levels of saturated fat and sodium and a focus on complex carbs, like whole grains. Plus, these dinners have fewer than 15 grams of carbs per serving, so you can hit your nutrition goals and enjoy some pretty tasty meals while you're at it. Healthy meals like our One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli and Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers are so quick and simple, you could make them any night of the week.