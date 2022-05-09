16 Healthy Breakfasts for Gestational Diabetes

These healthy gestational diabetes breakfasts are undeniably delicious. Each recipe is diabetes-friendly, with a focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium. Plus, every serving is a good source of calcium, iron or folic acid, so you can get in the nutrients you need for a healthy pregnancy. While your doctor should always be the first resource when it comes to treating gestational diabetes, these healthy morning meals can help you manage your blood sugar levels and stay nourished. Recipes like our Chai Chia Pudding and Callaloo Frittata are tasty ways to start each day.