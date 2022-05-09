16 Healthy Breakfasts for Gestational Diabetes
These healthy gestational diabetes breakfasts are undeniably delicious. Each recipe is diabetes-friendly, with a focus on complex carbs, like whole grains, and heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium. Plus, every serving is a good source of calcium, iron or folic acid, so you can get in the nutrients you need for a healthy pregnancy. While your doctor should always be the first resource when it comes to treating gestational diabetes, these healthy morning meals can help you manage your blood sugar levels and stay nourished. Recipes like our Chai Chia Pudding and Callaloo Frittata are tasty ways to start each day.
Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries
Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Chai Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Apricot-Sunflower Granola Bars
Easy to make at home, these nut-free granola bars can be adjusted to your taste preferences. Simply vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the apricots and seeds in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Breakfast Tostada
This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.
Callaloo Frittata
Eggs, potatoes, feta and greens come together in this sustaining breakfast that can be prepped in advance and enjoyed throughout the week. A beloved Caribbean vegetable, callaloo adds bright color to this frittata. Alternatively, you can use any dark leafy green as a substitute.
Cherry-Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Skip the granola bar options at the grocery store--they're easy to make at home! You can vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts and/or seeds for the chocolate, cherries and coconut in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal
Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars
There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
Banana-Peanut Granola Bars
These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
Farro, Almond & Blueberry Breakfast Cereal
Farro is often served as a side dish but it's a great choice for breakfast, too. In this overnight cereal recipe, nutty whole-grain farro is joined by fresh, sweet blueberries and maple syrup. Unsalted, toasted almonds add a welcome crunch!
Blueberry-Cashew Granola Bars
Coconut extract gives these homemade granola bars tropical-inspired flavor. Feel free to swap the blueberries, cashews and flaxseeds for any combination of your favorite dried fruit, nuts or seeds. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.