25 Recipes Our Editors Are Making for Mother's Day
Mother's Day comes but once a year, and all of us at EatingWell are gearing up to shower the mother figures in our lives with love, kind words and plenty of delicious food. We rounded up the recipes on our to-make list for the holiday, from refreshing desserts and sparkling cocktails to brunch classics and snack boards. Recipes like our Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake and Lavender Lemonade are tasty ways to celebrate your loved ones.
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake
Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.
Cucumber Sandwich
This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.
One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple "from scratch" recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
Here's one take on wake and bake—you do all the prep work the day before and let the rolls have their final rise in the fridge while you sleep. Not only does that allow them to develop extra flavor, you get more shut-eye.
Lavender Lemonade
The light floral flavor of lavender is balanced by fresh lemon juice in this subtly sweet homemade lemonade.
Chocolate Waffles with Strawberries & Cream
Here we stir cocoa powder into a classic waffle batter to yield rich, chocolaty waffles. Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices, this decadent brunch could even pass as dessert.
Lemon-Raspberry Blondies
These blondies, made with whole-wheat flour and the bright and refreshing combination of raspberries and lemon, provide an invigorating snack for any time of day.
Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
Mezcal Grapefruit Spritz
Savory, smoky mezcal is a wonderful complement to bittersweet grapefruit. A little triple sec balances the flavors by adding a hint of sweetness to this refreshing cocktail.
Cherry Cheesecake
This super-creamy cherry cheesecake is tangy and light, with a sweet cherry topping that makes it special. Fresh in-season cherries are bright and vibrant, but frozen cherries work well too.
Broccoli & Cheese Waffles
Creamy chunks of Brie and tender-crisp bites of broccoli stud these crisp waffles that make a great base for egg sandwiches. Or, eat them on their own with a smear of homemade Dijonnaise made by mixing 1/4 cup mayonnaise with 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.
Lemon Pancakes
Lemon zest and juice add zip and brightness to these easy lemon pancakes. Top them off with honey or maple syrup, butter and a pinch of lemon zest for an added citrusy kick.
Ultimate Summer Fruit & Cheese Board
This easy cheese board features a bounty of seasonal vegetables and fresh fruits, which add color and complement the variety of cheeses. We've made cheese suggestions, but feel free to mix and match with your favorites. For the fresh produce, improvise based on what's available at your market and what's in season.
Creamy Watermelon Smoothie
This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
Loaded Mashed-Potato Waffles
Consider these waffles our brunch take on loaded mashed-potato casserole. The potato-based waffles are loaded with cheese and scallions then topped with fried eggs and toppings of your choice—but you can't go wrong with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of bacon.
Spicy Pickled Bloody Marys
Unlike the wan concoction found at your airport lounge, this mix packs a punch with a good slug of hot sauce and tangy pickle juice.
Yeast Pancakes
Using yeast as the leavening agent in these pancakes, as opposed to baking powder or baking soda, creates a delightfully tangy flavor that sets the stage for sweet or savory toppings. We like these yeast pancakes topped with a simple cherry sauce made by simmering 2 cups pitted cherries, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small saucepan until the cherries are broken down and the sauce is thick, about 20 minutes.
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.
Everything-Bagel Smoked Salmon Dip
Give 7-layer dip a brunch twist with this recipe featuring layers of cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion and capers. Serve with bagel chips for scooping.
Baked Oatmeal with Pears
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
Herbed Cornbread Pancakes
These corn-based cakes are naturally gluten-free; just make sure you buy certified gluten-free cornmeal and corn flour if you are making them for someone with a sensitivity. Serve these cornbread pancakes topped with a smear of honey butter (just mix 4 tablespoons softened butter with 1 tablespoon honey and a pinch of kosher salt) and a side of scrambled eggs and breakfast sausage.
Mediterranean Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
This gluten-free Mediterranean quiche is bright and briny thanks to the mix of sun-dried tomatoes and olives. The Manchego cheese adds a rich and nutty flavor. It's great for brunch, breakfast or dinner. Top with jarred salsa or bruschetta or a drizzle of hot sauce to counter the sweetness of the potatoes. If you have one, use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes into equal-size slices.
Carrot Cake Bars
Classic carrot cake flavors abound in these easy bars. They're rich like brownies, but their cake-like texture helps keep them light. A yogurt and cream cheese-based frosting topped with nutty walnuts completes this crowd-pleasing dessert. If you're avoiding gluten, look for gluten-free oat flour or make your own by processing gluten-free oats into powder in your high-speed blender.
Cinnamon-Roll Pancakes
Piping a cinnamon-sugar swirl into each pancake as it cooks gives these stacks the look of cinnamon rolls. Take it a step further by whipping up a cream cheese icing to top them with: Whisk 2 ounces softened cream cheese with 3 tablespoons room-temperature pure maple syrup until smooth.