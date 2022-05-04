15 High-Protein Breakfasts That Support Your Gut Health

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD May 04, 2022
Credit: Carolyn Hodges

These recipes include plenty of gut-healthy ingredients, like probiotic-rich yogurt and prebiotic-packed oats, for a breakfast that supports a healthy gut microbiome. Plus, each meal has 15 grams of protein per serving, so you can help meet your needs of the important nutrient. Enjoy a healthy breakfast like our Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes and Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs whenever you want a delicious start to your day.

Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs

Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes

Credit: Carolyn Hodges
Prep a batch of these baked pancakes for easy breakfasts throughout the week. Reheat in the microwave or oven, then top with syrup, chopped nuts or fresh berries for a quick and satiating bite.

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

Breakfast Tostada

Credit: Ali Redmond
This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.

Chickpea & Kale Toast

Credit: Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh
This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

Ham & Asparagus Quiche

Credit: Victor Protasio
This spring ham-and-asparagus quiche is perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. If you've got leftover Easter ham, let it shine paired with tender asparagus in this crustless quiche. Emmenthal cheese adds a rich, sharp flavor, but Swiss cheese is an excellent alternative.

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

Spring Green Frittata

Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.

Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

A simple combination of Greek yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Credit: Photographer / Victor Protasio, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke
This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg

In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

By Leah Goggins