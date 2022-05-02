36 Low-Calorie Dinners That Are Diabetes-Friendly

You'll want to gather everyone around the table for one of these delicious, light dinners, whether you choose a fresh salad, spicy tacos or a flavor-packed rice bowl. Each of these meals has fewer than 575 calories per serving. Plus, they stick to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium and focus on complex carbs, like whole grains—so you know these dinners will work for a diabetes-friendly routine. Recipes like our Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh and Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon are tasty ways to hit your nutrition goals.