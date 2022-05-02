23 10-Minute Portable Breakfasts You Can Bring to Work
With these recipes on the menu, you can have a delicious breakfast even on your busiest mornings. Whether you're in the mood for a quick egg taco, a loaded sandwich or a creamy smoothie, there's an easy, healthy breakfast for you. Pull together recipes like our Egg Tartine and California-Style Breakfast Sandwich in just 10 minutes for a totable morning meal that will have you ready to face the day ahead.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
Spinach & Egg Tacos
Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.
Chickpea & Kale Toast
This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.
Pecan Butter & Pear Toast
For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.
Egg Tartine
Bruschetta meets avocado toast in this simple breakfast upgrade.
English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives
This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty—it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.
Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich
Bring Italian-style flavors to this protein-packed breakfast sandwich that is perfect for everything from on-the-go mornings to brunch.
California-Style Breakfast Sandwich
This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.
Smoked Salmon, Egg & Pickled Beet Bagel Sandwich
This veggie-packed Scandinavian-style riff on a lox bagel adds cucumbers, pickled beets and fresh dill for flavor and crunch.
Berry Orange Smoothie
Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich
Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that's ready in just 10 minutes.
Cherry Smoothie
The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
Feta, Egg & Olive Pita
This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that's easy to take on the go.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
Greek Yogurt with Strawberries
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
Avocado Toast with Burrata
Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.