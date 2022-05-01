30 Low-Calorie Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes or Less

Leah Goggins Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD May 01, 2022
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

These light and simple meals are perfect for any night of the week. Whip one of these recipes up in just 20 minutes for a quick dinner that's packed with flavor. Whether you're in the mood for some pantry pasta, a fish dinner or a veggie-filled salad, there's something you'll love in this mix of easy meals. Recipes like our Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta and Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce have less than 575 calories in each serving, so you can hit your nutrition goals.

Start Slideshow

1 of 30

Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Gochujang, a Korean red chile paste, and honey give this salmon a little bit of sweetness and a whole lot of spice.

3 of 30

Pork Schnitzel with Creamy Dill Sauce

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pounding pork chops before breading and pan-frying is the signature method to getting crisp yet tender German schnitzel. Using an air fryer works well too and cuts back on calories.

Advertisement

4 of 30

White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe— providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.

5 of 30

Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This crispy cod recipe shows you how to make golden fish that's not deep-fried, to put a healthy twist on a classic. Pat it dry and dredge it with a bit of flour before sautéing in a hot pan.

6 of 30

Spinach, Lima Bean & Crispy Pancetta Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We opt for fresh spinach pasta here--it cooks quickly and adds a pop of color. Cooking lima beans in pancetta drippings infuses them with flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

Cheesy Mushroom, Leek & Prosciutto Toasts

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Salty Kalamata olives and prosciutto add a hit of flavor to the sautéed mushrooms and leeks that top these toasts. Gooey mozzarella holds it all together.

8 of 30

Seared Scallops with Green Goddess Slaw

Credit: Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Avocado, yogurt and buttermilk lend creaminess to the herbaceous dressing coating this salad.

9 of 30

Easy Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Leftover chicken tinga, pinto beans and bell peppers combine to make a hearty, flavorful rice bowl. Finish with your favorite toppings like avocado and lime wedges.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

Cheesesteak Salad

Credit: Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ali Ramee / Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by the Philly cheesesteak, this salad features the flavors of the East Coast classic without the hoagie roll. Adding Worcestershire sauce and the steak drippings to the dressing gives it even more umami.

11 of 30

Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there's one less pan to wash!

12 of 30

Grilled Shrimp Tostadas

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers' market early in the season.

14 of 30

Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado

Credit: Eva Kolenko
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tofu-topped watercress salad is a fresh, plant-based meal perfect for when you want something hearty but are looking to cut down on the meat. The mango and avocado add tangy flavor and creamy texture to bring the salad together.

15 of 30

Crispy Smoked Tofu & Coleslaw Wraps

Credit: Johnny & Charlotte Autry
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super-crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.

17 of 30

Salmon Caesar Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.

18 of 30

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Avocado-Buttermilk Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This herb-loaded green goddess-inspired dressing gets a color boost from creamy avocado. Make a double batch of this healthy salad dressing to keep on hand for salads throughout the week.

20 of 30

Old Bay Salmon with Lemony Mashed Peas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooking butter until it browns adds a toasty, nutty flavor to this easy skillet salmon recipe. Here it gives Old Bay-rubbed salmon a chef-worthy finish--not bad for 20 minutes!

21 of 30

BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In the U.S., dry whole-wheat couscous has been partially cooked, making it a quick-cooking (5 minutes!) whole-grain weeknight dinner champ. And when you buy peeled shrimp, plus a bag of prechopped kale and bottled barbecue sauce, the savings in prep time helps to get this healthy dinner done in a jiff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this vegetarian riff on a popular Indian dish, we swap in cauliflower and chickpeas for the chicken in tikka masala. The cauliflower's nooks and crannies are particularly good at soaking up all the intense flavors of the sauce. Serve over rice for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.

23 of 30

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.

24 of 30

Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy inside-out ravioli lasagna is the ultimate weeknight comfort food--no layering or mixing bowls required. Feel free to swap in ground turkey for the beef. Look for fresh mozzarella balls (also called "pearls") in the specialty cheese section of your grocery store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Beefless Vegan Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take taco night in a new direction with these healthy vegan tacos. We've swapped crumbled tofu for the ground beef, without sacrificing any of the savory seasonings you expect in a taco. You can also use the filling in burritos, bowls, taco salads and to top nachos.

26 of 30

White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.

27 of 30

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.

29 of 30

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.

30 of 30

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins