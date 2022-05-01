17 New Packable Lunches to Make for Work This Week

Leah Goggins May 01, 2022
Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

Don't let yourself fall prey to a disappointing desk lunch. These recipes—from sandwiches and salads to grain bowls and bento boxes—are sure to elevate your usual lunch al desko. Pack a microwaveable rice bowl for days stuck in the chilly office or bring along a cool veggie sandwich that will keep you refreshed as you get some fresh air. Recipes like our Chile-Garlic Salmon Bento Box with Avocado and Cucumber Sandwich are sure to help you power through any day at work.

Cucumber Sandwich

Credit: Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn
This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average sandwich.

Southwest Chopped Salad with Tomatillo Dressing

Credit: Leigh Beisch
Jicama is the crunchy, sweet tuberous root of a legume native to Central America. If you love it in this salad, try including sticks of it with your next crudités spread.

Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
Kohlrabi (a bulbous vegetable related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts but with a milder, sweet flavor) and almonds add crunch to this crowd-pleasing salad. Baked tofu or shrimp can be used instead of the chicken.

Chile-Garlic Salmon Bento Box with Avocado

Credit: Charlotte and Johnny Autry
Keeping salmon in your freezer means you always have something on hand for dinner, and—bonus!—you can cook it from frozen as we do here.

Winter Greens Bowl

Credit: Ali Redmond
This one-pan meal packs in lots of plant-based protein and flavor thanks to beans and quinoa, while a creamy lemon-garlic dressing completes the dish. 

Salmon Rice Bowl

Credit: Ali Redmond
Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this tasty bowl makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. With a handful of healthy ingredients, like instant brown rice, heart-healthy salmon and lots of crunchy veggies, you'll have a filling and flavorful meal in just 25 minutes. Looking to cut down on carbs? Try swapping in riced cauliflower in place of the brown rice.

Chicken-Quinoa Bowl with Strawberries & Pecans

Credit: Charlotte & Johnny Autry
This simple chicken grain bowl makes a perfect family dinner. Let everyone customize their meal by portioning the greens and grains into bowls, then serving the remaining ingredients buffet-style so eaters can pick and choose what they want to top theirs with.

Caprese Sandwich

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

Easy Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls

Credit: Jacob Fox
Leftover chicken tinga, pinto beans and bell peppers combine to make a hearty, flavorful rice bowl. Finish with your favorite toppings like avocado and lime wedges.

Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans

Credit: Jacob Fox
This salad is loaded with colorful produce: fresh mint, snap peas, radishes and oranges. For pretty snap pea slices, cut them into long, thin strips.

Caprese Pasta Salad

Credit: Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely
This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Melissa Gray / Kay Clarke
This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.

Lemony Shrimp, Kale & Potato Salad

Credit: Leigh Beisch
Hearty kale and potatoes put a seasonal spin on a Greek-style salad featuring feta, olives and cherry tomatoes. Russet potatoes absorb flavor like a sponge, making them a great choice for salads with flavorful vinaigrettes like this one.

Andouille, Sweet Potato & Broccoli Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing

Credit: Leigh Beisch
Look to root vegetables for hearty winter salads. Technically a tuber rather than a root, sweet potatoes are a member of the morning glory family. They come in a variety of colors—orange-fleshed ones tend to be sweet and creamy, yellow varieties are drier and purple spuds fall somewhere in between. A drizzle of Creole mustard dressing gives this composed salad zing.

Waldorf Salad with Chicken & Rutabaga

Credit: Leigh Beisch
A cross between turnip and cabbage, rutabagas have purple-tinged yellow skin and yellow, slightly sweet flesh. Adding this veg along with chicken to this classic side transforms it into a hearty dinner salad.

Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree
Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

Tuna Salad with Egg

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis
This simple tuna salad with egg has a clean and balanced flavor. The capers and lemon bring acidity to help everything come together and chopped arugula adds a peppery kick. Enjoy it with greens or on a slice of your favorite whole-grain bread.

By Leah Goggins