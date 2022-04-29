17 No-Added-Sugar Desserts for a Refreshing Summer Treat

With hot days ahead, we're already dreaming of all the delicious ways we'll keep cool this summer. Whether you pair them with a dip in the pool or a picnic in the shade, these refreshing treats are perfect to accompany all the fun. They'll satisfy your sweet tooth and keep you cool all season long—with no added sugar. From 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream to Piña Colada Nice Cream, you won't be able to get enough of these chilled sweets during the dog days of summer.