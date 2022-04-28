22 5-Minute Portable Breakfasts You Can Bring to Work

Don't let a hectic morning keep you from enjoying the first meal of the day. These unbelievably quick breakfasts promise to get you out the door in five minutes—and you can enjoy them on your commute or wait until you're at your desk. Whether you prefer a hearty avocado toast or a creamy smoothie, there's something you'll love in this mix of healthy recipes. With our Really Green Smoothie and Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin on the menu, hungry mornings will be a thing of the past.