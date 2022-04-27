26 High-Calcium Lunches That Help Promote Healthy Aging

Calcium is important for numerous reasons: it helps support bone health, heart health, nerve function and more. Everyone needs their fair share to function at their best—and as you get older, you may need more of it than you did previously. These lunches pack in 200 milligrams of calcium per serving (about 20% of your daily needs), so you can be sure you're eating a delicious lunch and supporting your overall health. Recipes like our Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese and Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps are tasty midday meals you can enjoy at home or pack for work.