19 Gut-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

Gut health can be tricky—when your microbiome is out of whack, it can cause all kinds of problems, from poor digestion to lack of sleep. These high-fiber recipes have lots of gut-healthy ingredients, like beans, broccoli and apple, so you can end your day with something healthy and delicious in just half an hour. Recipes like our White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi and Seared Scallops with Green Goddess Slaw are tasty and simple, so you can have them any night of the week.