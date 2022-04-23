13 New Sheet-Pan Dinners for a Healthy, Stress-Free Evening
It's impossible to resist the allure of a one-pan meal, especially at the end of a busy day. You'll want to make sure you have some of these newer recipes in your rotation, whether you're looking for a pan of spicy sizzling fajitas or a comforting chicken and vegetable roast. Shake up your routine in the kitchen with recipes like our Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas and Roasted Maple-Glazed Chicken & Carrots.
Roasted Maple-Glazed Chicken & Carrots
Olive oil and maple syrup transform into a sticky-sweet sauce in the hot oven. Drizzling the chicken drippings over the carrots amps up their flavor even more.
Parmesan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan and breadcrumbs combine for a crispy chicken topping without having to go through the full dredging process. While your oven's on, roast some potatoes to serve alongside for a balanced, filling meal.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.
Roasted Chicken Thighs & Radishes with Lemon Crème Fraîche
Roasting radishes helps mellow out their spiciness. We reduce food waste by using their tops, too—they add color and a slightly bitter bite. If your radishes come without tops, sub in another dark leafy green, such as chopped kale.
Cod Fish Tacos
Let your oven do the work for these quick and simple cod fish tacos. Broiling the cod allows the fish to stay moist and flake easily once finished. Hot sauce adds a punch of acidity and mild heat, while sour cream makes a creamy slaw that adds crunch to the taco.
Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas
These vegetarian sheet-pan sweet potato fajitas are mild and tender with a little bit of char from the broiler. The colorful toppings add freshness and texture.
Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus
This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.
Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas
These sheet-pan poblano-and-corn chicken fajitas are seasoned with mild ancho chile powder, paprika and cumin. The chicken and vegetables cook on a sheet pan under the broiler so you can forget working over a hot stove or grill to get dinner on the table fast. Plus, with only one pan, cleanup is a breeze!
Roasted Tofu & Broccoli with Peanut-Curry Sauce
Pressing the tofu before roasting rids it of some excess moisture for crispy results. If you have the time, let it sit for more than 10 minutes—the longer it's pressed, the better!
Roasted Miso Eggplant with Greek Yogurt
Eggplant gets transformed in the oven with a fragrant miso glaze scented with ginger, miso, garlic and chile paste. For an impressive finishing touch, complement with Greek yogurt and chopped peanuts.
Gochujang Steak with Roasted Potatoes & Broccolini
The apple in this Korean bulgogi-inspired sauce provides body, sweetness and a bit of acid to tenderize the steak tips. We make enough of it to marinate the steak and serve as a dipping sauce.
Roast Za'atar Chicken Thighs with Broccoli & Potatoes
The broiler is the key to getting this za'atar chicken golden in color without overcooking the meat—after the chicken roasts, the broiler blasts the top, crisping the skin.
Tomato Ricotta Tart
This simple tart showcases gorgeous, multicolored heirloom tomatoes. Aged balsamic vinegar has a beautiful syrupy texture because the longer it ages, the more evaporation takes place. Balsamic glaze can be used in its place, but keep in mind it often has added sugar.