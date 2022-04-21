20 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts That Help Support Digestion
Getting in more fiber and foods rich in prebiotics and probiotics can help you support your gut health and keep your digestive system in tip-top shape. These recipes are high in fiber, boasting 6 grams per serving, and include plenty of gut-healthy ingredients, like apples, oats and yogurt, to start your day on a high note. Recipes like our Chai Chia Pudding and Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie are healthy breakfasts that will help you stay satisfied and refreshed until lunch.
Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats
Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
Chai Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. This healthy breakfast recipe has all the warm, spicy flavors of chai topped with creamy bananas and crunchy pistachios for added flavor and texture.
Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries
Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.
Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Mango Coconut Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. Creamy mango and coconut combine in this healthy breakfast recipe for a taste of the tropics.
Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie
Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries
Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.
Chocolate Banana Oatmeal
Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Tropical Overnight Oats
Loaded with coconut, pineapple and mango, this easy overnight oats recipe will transport you to the tropics. Meal-prep a big batch for ready-to-eat breakfasts throughout the week.
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana
It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.
Apple Cinnamon Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats: combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with the classic flavor combo of apples and cinnamon, with pecans for added crunch.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies
Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
Berry Chia Pudding
Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.