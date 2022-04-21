16 Easy Vegetarian Salads to Make for Dinner Tonight

These fresh and flavorful salads get their staying power from plant-based sources like tofu, chickpeas and quinoa, so you can enjoy something filling at the end of the day. Whether you upgrade a simple bagged salad or make a meal with the greens and veggies in your fridge, there's a salad for you in this mix. Recipes like our Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing and White Bean & Veggie Salad are so simple, you just need 25 minutes of active time in the kitchen to whip them up.