21 High-Protein Breakfasts That Start with Eggs

Starting your day with one of these recipes will have you feeling fueled and satisfied until lunchtime. Each breakfast includes at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you'll get your fair share of the healthy digestion-promoting, filling nutrient. Whether you make yourself a batch of baked eggs for the week or whip up a quick hash on the weekend, these meals are healthy, tasty ways to enjoy one of the most affordable proteins at the grocery store. Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups and Pesto Scrambled Eggs will have you convinced that breakfast is the most delicious meal of the day.