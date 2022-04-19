21 High-Protein Breakfasts That Start with Eggs
Starting your day with one of these recipes will have you feeling fueled and satisfied until lunchtime. Each breakfast includes at least 15 grams of protein per serving, so you'll get your fair share of the healthy digestion-promoting, filling nutrient. Whether you make yourself a batch of baked eggs for the week or whip up a quick hash on the weekend, these meals are healthy, tasty ways to enjoy one of the most affordable proteins at the grocery store. Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups and Pesto Scrambled Eggs will have you convinced that breakfast is the most delicious meal of the day.
Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche
This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar
Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs with the classic combo of ham, Cheddar cheese and broccoli to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
Breakfast Tostada
This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.
Pesto Scrambled Eggs
Pep up breakfast (or dinner) with a little pesto. And be careful not to overcook your eggs. Scrambled eggs are at their best when you see soft, creamy curds. Serve with a slice of whole-grain toast and sliced tomatoes.
Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs
Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side
Migas with Spinach
This take on migas, a dish originating in Spain, includes spinach for a boost of color and nutrition while diced avocado provides a creamy textural finish.
Ham & Asparagus Quiche
This spring ham-and-asparagus quiche is perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. If you've got leftover Easter ham, let it shine paired with tender asparagus in this crustless quiche. Emmenthal cheese adds a rich, sharp flavor, but Swiss cheese is an excellent alternative.
Mushroom Omelet
For a quick breakfast, learn how to make this mushroom omelet. Sautéing the mushrooms with garlic adds a punch of flavor in this healthy breakfast recipe.
Breakfast Quiche
This easy bacon, egg and cheese breakfast quiche is tender, yet crunchy on the sides thanks to the hash brown crust. You can get creative and add your favorite ingredients like herbs, caramelized onions and other veggies to switch up the flavor profile.
3-Ingredient Egg & Mushroom Puff Pastry Rolls
Heat-and-go breakfasts get an upgrade with these 3-ingredient savory puff pastries filled with scrambled eggs and mushrooms. A sheet of store-bought puff pastry makes assembly a snap. These are rich and flavorful on their own, but feel free to top the scrambled eggs with shredded cheese before rolling up the dough.
Cheesy Egg Quesadilla with Spinach
A cheesy, spinach-packed quesadilla is topped with a sunny-side-up egg for a quick, protein-packed breakfast. Top with hot sauce for a kick of spice.
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Sausage & Gruyère
With a little help from your trusty muffin tin, you can meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs like these with sausage and Gruyère to stash away in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Spring Green Frittata
Frittatas are a versatile dish that can be served at breakfast, lunch or dinner. This easy frittata, featuring green spring vegetables accented by chopped tomatoes and parmesan cheese, can be on your plate in just 25 minutes.
Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust
Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale
You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.
Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette
Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day.
Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.