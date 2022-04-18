16 No-Cook Recipes for a Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Tonight

Take it easy with one of these meals that you can whip up without even touching your oven or stovetop. We use ingredients like canned beans, tinned fish and hummus to add some staying power to these dinners, whether it's a veggie-packed sandwich or a refreshing salad. Plus, each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know you're in for a diabetes-friendly meal to end the day. You'll want to turn to recipes like our Salmon-Stuffed Avocados and Big Beautiful Summer Salad when it's too hot to cook.