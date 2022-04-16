Our 18 Best Cucumber Salads That Have Us Dreaming of Summer

When the weather gets warm, it's hard to resist the allure of a classic cucumber salad. Crunchy, juicy cucumbers combined with a zesty or creamy dressing will always leave you feeling refreshed on a hot day, and these four- and five-star rated recipes are here to prove that point. There's something in this mix you'll love, whether it's a classic mix of cukes and vinegar or a sweeter mashup of cucumbers and watermelon. Pair a glass of ice-cold Cucumber Lemonade with recipes like our Cucumber Vinegar Salad and Cucumber-Yogurt Salad the next time the weather has you parched.