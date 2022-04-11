28 Make-Ahead Lunches Packed with Fiber

Prep your lunch the night before with these bowls, salads, sandwiches and wraps that are just as delicious the next day. Whether you're in the mood for a pita with lots of hummus and veggies or meal-prep bowls of kale salad with creamy dressing, there's a recipe in this list for you. Each serving packs in at least six grams of fiber per serving to help you stay satisfied all afternoon. Recipes like our Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad and Egg Salad & Avocado Toasts with Capers are tasty meals that will have you looking forward to your lunch break.