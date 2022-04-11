15 Crab Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
These crab recipes are packed with flavor, whether it comes from sweet summer corn, bright lemon, tangy mustard or spicy cajun seasoning. Rich and juicy lump crabmeat takes center stage in these dinners that run the gamut from quick weeknight meals to dazzling dishes perfect for weekend entertaining. Recipes like our Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder and Baked Crab Cakes are healthy ways to enjoy decadently delicious seafood.
Baked Crab Cakes
These baked crab cakes are brimming with chunks of crabmeat and just enough fillers to hold them together. Not firmly packing the crabmeat helps them stay tender and flaky. They're perfect for a light, summery lunch.
Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder
Sweet corn and tender lump crabmeat go together wonderfully to make this rich, hearty chowder. This colorful, quick and easy Instant Pot soup makes a great starter for a summertime meal.
Speedy Crab Cakes
Shallow-fry these easy crab cakes on the stovetop to get the perfect crisp crust without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Serve these cakes with Citrus-Arugula Salad (see associated recipe).
Crab Louie Salad
At the Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay, California, this classic West Coast salad is made with Dungeness crab caught in the coastal waters. Lump crabmeat is a good substitute.
Salmon & Crab Cakes
These craveworthy fish cakes are made with a blend of crabmeat and pink salmon and coated with a panko-oat crust. Served on a bed of lemony arugula with a yogurt dip, this 45-minute entree is a great choice for a healthy family dinner.
Crab Salad
This fresh and clean crab salad sits on top of crunchy romaine lettuce with extra crunch coming from bell pepper and celery. The sweet crab is laced with a creamy dressing (thanks to Greek-style yogurt and mayo) with just a hint of Old Bay seasoning. Lemon and herbs bring it all together and brighten everything up.
Crab Bisque
This lighter version of crab bisque is still plenty rich and velvety thanks to lightly thickened half-and-half in place of the more traditional heavy cream. The crab topping with lemon and parsley makes this easy bisque company-worthy while helping to balance the flavors.
Lemon Crab Pasta
Earthy, savory miso complements the flavor of the sweet crab perfectly in this quick and easy lemon crab pasta dish. A punch of garlic adds depth, and lemon adds some sunshine, while parsley refreshes and brings a pop of color. While you could substitute whole-wheat pasta for added fiber, regular pasta allows the flavors of the crab and lemon to shine.
Air-Fryer Crab Cakes
These air-fryer crab cakes have a crispy crust with a savory crab-filled center flavored with fresh basil and tarragon. A dollop of sour cream and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice brighten the flavors.
Deconstructed Crab Ravioli with Tarragon Cream
Forget rolling and assembling ravioli. This quick take tucks the filling into wonton wrappers for homemade stuffed-pasta vibes in less than 30 minutes. Pro tip: Keep your hands damp as you plate to prevent the cooked ravioli from sticking.
Speedy Crab Cakes with Cajun Seasoning
Flecked with scallions and breadcrumbs, these crab cakes are pan-fried for a crispy exterior. We serve these cakes with a dipping sauce made from Dijon mustard and pepperoncini for a twist on rémoulade.
Crab & Apple Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette
At his restaurant, The Dabney, in Washington, D.C., Chef Jeremiah Langhorne's goal is to make the ingredients sourced from local farmers, producers and fishermen the star of the show. For instance, you can often find this crab salad on the menu in the fall when Maryland blue crab is at its peak. The rich, nutty flavor of brown butter complements the delicate, briny crab. Fennel pollen—harvested from fennel flowers—adds a citrusy, floral, anise flavor. Find it at well-stocked grocery stores or online. Or leave it out—the salad will still be delicious!
Crabe Beninoise
A popular way to prepare crab in Benin, crabe Beninoise is light and fluffy. If you are cooking fresh crab, you will need about 8 pounds of live crabs. Once you have removed the meat from the shells, save at least six shells to use as baking containers. Serve hot with rice and sliced tomatoes.
Black Pepper Crab
Black pepper amplifies crab's briny sweetness in this Singapore favorite. Use the freshest crab possible, and enjoy with lots of cold beer and have plenty of napkins handy. Snow or king crab legs may be substituted for Dungeness.
Moqueca (Seafood & Coconut Chowder)
This seafood stew from Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, dates back hundreds of years and reflects the region's diverse population and history. It merges the African ingredients of dendê (red palm oil) and coconut milk with indigenous traditions of preparing seafood in clay pots over coals. Dendê is traditionally used for its rich flavor and beautiful red color, but you can use canola oil instead, as the tomato paste will still lend the dish a vibrant hue. Read more about the author's connection to this recipe in Soup—and Life—Lessons From My Grandma.