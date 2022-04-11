15 Crab Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

This seafood stew from Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, dates back hundreds of years and reflects the region's diverse population and history. It merges the African ingredients of dendê (red palm oil) and coconut milk with indigenous traditions of preparing seafood in clay pots over coals. Dendê is traditionally used for its rich flavor and beautiful red color, but you can use canola oil instead, as the tomato paste will still lend the dish a vibrant hue. Read more about the author's connection to this recipe in Soup—and Life—Lessons From My Grandma.