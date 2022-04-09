24 High-Protein Dinners That Help Promote Healthy Blood Pressure

Protein is an essential part of your diet—it helps keep you satisfied, supports healthy digestion and keeps your muscles in fighting shape. These recipes contain at least 15 grams per serving, so you can get your fill at the end of the day. Plus, each dinner sticks to a heart-healthy level of sodium and includes ingredients rich in potassium, magnesium and calcium to help lower your blood pressure. Recipes like our Gochujang-Glazed Salmon with Garlic Spinach and Chicken & Spinach Soup with Fresh Pesto are delicious meals worth making again and again.