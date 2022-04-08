17 Satisfying Fruity Desserts That Are High in Fiber
Each of these recipes includes at least three grams of fiber per serving—or about 10% of your daily suggested intake—for a filling treat that will help you hit your nutritional goals. Satisfying your sweet tooth can be a part of a healthy eating pattern, and these recipes will help you find the perfect dessert for you. With recipes like our Individual Strawberry Shortcakes and Crispy Smashed Apples with Cinnamon Sugar on the menu, everyone will be saving room for dessert.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Crispy Smashed Apples with Cinnamon Sugar
Toasted pecans, brown sugar and cinnamon combine in a crunchy, nutty topping for these apples. Smashing the fruit helps create a crispy edge. Serve these apples warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Pear Cobbler
A pear cobbler is a crowd-pleasing dessert that highlights one of fall's sweetest fruits. Cinnamon, ginger and cardamom give this pear cobbler a sophisticated twist for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
Peach-Blueberry Pie
Sweet summer peaches and blueberries shine in this peach-blueberry pie recipe. While they can't compete with fresh fruit, thawed frozen peaches and blueberries can be used in a pinch. Just be sure to add more cornstarch (up to double the amount if you're using all frozen fruit) to soak up the extra liquid.
Walnut Spice Cake with Butterscotch Pears
Mimi Williams, a Los Angeles-based vegan chef, grew up baking with her mom and came to appreciate the nurturing aspect of it. This comforting cake—fragrant with warm spices and topped with caramelized pears and coconut cream—is lick-your-plate good.
Individual Strawberry Shortcakes
These shortcakes' flaky layers are created by repeatedly rolling, cutting and stacking pieces of the dough. It takes a few extra minutes, but trust us—the results are worth it.
Cherry-Pineapple Dump Cake
This fruity cherry-pineapple dump cake has a delightful balance between tart and sweet flavors. Frozen cherries are the star here and add sweetness without going overboard. Pineapple adds tropical notes.
Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars
These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
Easy Cherry Cobbler
The topping in this easy cherry cobbler is crunchy and buttery while the filling showcases sweet juicy cherries. This cobbler comes together in a flash and would make the perfect last-minute dessert.
Mocha Yogurt & Raspberry Parfaits
These individual yogurt parfaits are layered with chocolate cookies and raspberries for a sweet treat. A touch of maple syrup balances the tangy flavor of the Greek yogurt.
Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette
Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
Tart Cherry Nice Cream
This easy vegan tart cherry nice cream—made from only a few simple ingredients—is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and also deliver a boost of melatonin that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.
Raspberry Swirl Brownies
Cocoa and pureed raspberries add natural sweetness to these pretty brownies, allowing us to cut back on the added sugar.
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Apple Pie Cake
This easy apple pie cake, with a layer of tender apples cooked with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped with a crunchy oat streusel, is perfect as a fall dessert, or for breakfast with a cup of coffee or tea.
Strawberry Cobbler
In-season strawberries shine in this simple strawberry cobbler recipe. The biscuits on top are light and fluffy, with crispy tops and hint of sweetness. This strawberry cobbler creates the perfect amount of sauce for serving with vanilla ice cream.
Pear Custard Pie
A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.