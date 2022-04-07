21 Veggie-Packed Breakfasts You Can Make Ahead
Time seems to fly faster in the mornings, but that doesn't mean breakfast has to be an afterthought. These recipes make it easy to work ahead on your morning meal, so you can start the day with a meal to keep you fueled and satisfied all morning—even if you miss your alarm. From Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos to Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, these make-ahead breakfast recipes help you get in vegetables first thing and still get out the door on time.
Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets
These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole
This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.
Easy Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche
This broccoli and Cheddar quiche gets its creamy texture from evaporated milk. It's a great recipe to make ahead: simply reheat before serving or cut into slices and reheat each morning for breakfast. Using precut microwaveable broccoli cuts down on prep time, but if you have broccoli crowns sitting around, go ahead and use those up. Just be sure to cook the broccoli only untilbarely tender or the final dish will have overcooked, soggy broccoli.
Cauliflower English Muffins
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Egg-Stuffed Breakfast Potatoes
A make-ahead breakfast perfect for camping or a busy morning--just reheat over campfire coals or in the microwave. Filled with red bell pepper, eggs and cheese, these russet potato boats are bursting with flavor for a breakfast you'll be excited to wake up for.
Greek Muffin-Tin Omelets with Feta & Peppers
These Greek-inspired baked mini omelets are the perfect breakfasts on the go. Mix the batter the night before, and they'll be ready to bake in the morning. Once they're baked, you can keep these tasty omelet muffins in your fridge or freezer for future meals. Double score!
Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling--made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs--is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Quinoa & Strawberries
Fruit, whole grains and greens for breakfast? Yes! Start your day off right with this breakfast salad recipe and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
Spinach-Avocado Smoothie
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
Sweet Potato Hash Browns
Sweet potatoes are a colorful, fiber-packed swap for regular potatoes in this healthy hash brown recipe. Take these crispy sweet potato hash browns up a notch by adding jalapeños or herbs. Or, serve them with fried eggs for a complete and satisfying meal.
Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
Egg and Vegetable Muffins
Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.