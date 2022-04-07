21 Veggie-Packed Breakfasts You Can Make Ahead

Time seems to fly faster in the mornings, but that doesn't mean breakfast has to be an afterthought. These recipes make it easy to work ahead on your morning meal, so you can start the day with a meal to keep you fueled and satisfied all morning—even if you miss your alarm. From Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos to Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato, these make-ahead breakfast recipes help you get in vegetables first thing and still get out the door on time.