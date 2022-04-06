13 Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes for Dinner Tonight
Jarred sun-dried tomatoes—especially their oil—bring whopping flavor to these creamy, comforting dinners. Use the pantry staple to create a luscious cream sauce for spinach pasta or use the oil to sauté shallots. If you want to have a truly tomatoey evening, start your dinner with our Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip or serve up some Spaghetti Squash with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce on the side. Recipes like our Shrimp with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce are simple dinners that will have you scraping your plate.
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe—the flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shallots and the actual tomatoes help to add delicious flavor to the creamy sauce. Served with perfectly cooked salmon, you really can't go wrong with this easy 20-minute weeknight meal. This recipe is a variation on our insanely popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce recipe by Carolyn Malcoun.
Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
To achieve flavor quickly in this pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.
White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi
Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe— providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.
Chicken-&-Rice-Stuffed Peppers with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Sometimes meals come in perfect packaging. This is one of those times. Here's a satisfying dinner packed into two bell pepper halves per serving. Chicken and rice are infused with umami from sun-dried tomatoes and the filling is bound by Parmesan and a bit of cream for cheesy goodness. Use shelf-stable precooked brown rice to make this meal super quick.
Creamy Salmon Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
In this creamy salmon pasta recipe, sun-dried tomatoes are used in two ways. The flavorful oil is used to sauté shallots, while the tomatoes get added to the cream sauce.
Shrimp with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
A simple jar of sun-dried tomatoes is used in two delicious ways for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shrimp, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce. This recipe is a variation on our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce recipe by Carolyn Malcoun.
Creamy Chicken, Vegetable & Sun-Dried Tomato Soup
This creamy soup is packed with vegetables, including zucchini and carrots. Precooked chicken saves time and energy, so you can make this cozy soup on a busy weeknight, or any day when it's cold out.
Chicken, Spinach & Rice Casserole with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Cheesy, filling and utterly delicious, this weeknight-friendly casserole uses precooked chicken and brown rice to save time without sacrificing flavor. Be sure to squeeze as much water from the frozen spinach as you can so your casserole doesn't get watery.
Sun-Dried Tomato, Mozzarella & Chicken-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Serve this cheesy stuffed spaghetti squash for an impressive and hearty main dish. Cooking the squash in the microwave makes this recipe doable on a busy weeknight, but if you have the time, you can also roast the squash for a sweeter, more intense flavor. Serve with a simple side salad.
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce for Two
Sun-dried tomatoes are used twice in this healthy dinner recipe: the oil from the jar is used to cook the chicken while the tomatoes are added to the cream sauce for a rich, flavorful dish. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce to serve two instead of four.
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinach Soup
Loaded with umami from tomatoes, creaminess (and fiber!) from beans and bright flavor and satisfying mouthfeel from lemon, this vegetarian-friendly soup is compulsively eatable. And it could be on your table in 30 minutes. Plus, it's jam-packed with nutrients from spinach, and we cut the salt by using low-sodium vegetable broth and unsalted cannellini beans.
Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo
Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.