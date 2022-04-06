22 High-Protein Sandwiches That Are Perfect for Lunch

Whether it's on a bun, a sandwich thin or some whole-wheat bread, we pile on the protein and flavor in these delicious sandwich recipes. Ingredients like pesto, pickled onions and fresh herbs crank up the flavor in these recipes, while chicken, chickpeas and tofu help add at least 15 grams of protein to each serving. That protein can help you power through the day feeling satisfied, and even support your muscles and digestive system. Recipes like our Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches and Caprese Sandwich are perfect for toting with you to work or enjoying at home.