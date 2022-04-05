15 High-Fiber Dinners That Start with Ground Beef

Use that pack of lean ground beef in the fridge to make a filling dinner with one of these delicious recipes. A little extra fiber in the evening can help you feel satisfied and take care of your health—from your heart to your gut—so these dishes have at least 6 grams per serving for a healthy way to end the day. Recipes like our Stuffed Pepper Soup and Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo are tasty dishes that you'll want to keep in your rotation.