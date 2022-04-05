16 Spring Salads That Are Perfect for a Quick Lunch

Leah Goggins April 05, 2022
Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

Make the most of your midday meal with one of these fresh and flavorful salads you can make in just 20 minutes or less. From quick, three-ingredient lunches that rely on store-bought shortcuts to packable lentil salads, this mix of recipes has something that can work for your routine. Recipes like our Chickpea Tuna Salad and Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing are packed with ingredients like lemon, spinach, avocado and artichokes for a taste of spring produce.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Dijon Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've replaced chicken with shrimp in this delicious and easy spin on the classic Cobb salad. This satisfying salad takes just 20 minutes to make, so it's perfect for weeknight dinners, but it's elegant enough to serve to guests.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Cheesesteak Salad

Credit: Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ali Ramee / Christine Keely
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by the Philly cheesesteak, this salad features the flavors of the East Coast classic without the hoagie roll. Adding Worcestershire sauce and the steak drippings to the dressing gives it even more umami.

3 of 16

Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Chickpea Tuna Salad

Credit: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving).

5 of 16

Arugula, Chicken & Melon Salad with Sumac Dressing

Credit: Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sweet and savory find harmony in this salad dotted with ripe melon and tossed in a lemony dressing. Melon balls are so adorable but making them leaves some fruit behind—whir up those leftovers into a smoothie.

6 of 16

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bagged salad and slaw blends are great shortcut ingredients for adding variety without needing to wash and chop lots of different vegetables. Toss a kale-and-broccoli slaw mix with canned white beans and yogurt-based green goddess dressing for a crunchy main-dish salad in minutes.

8 of 16

Scallop Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This scallop salad is inspired by the French salad frisée with lardons. Crispy, salty pancetta and fried capers complement the buttery sweet flavor of seared scallops. Softly wilted sturdy greens like frisée or escarole add texture and flavor to this healthy dinner salad.

9 of 16

Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans

Credit: Jacob Fox
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This salad is loaded with colorful produce: fresh mint, snap peas, radishes and oranges. For pretty snap pea slices, cut them into long, thin strips.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

11 of 16

Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives

Credit: Jennifer Causey
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.

12 of 16

Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado

Credit: Eva Kolenko
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tofu-topped watercress salad is a fresh, plant-based meal perfect for when you want something hearty but are looking to cut down on the meat. The mango and avocado add tangy flavor and creamy texture to bring the salad together.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Greek Salad with Edamame

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.

14 of 16

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.

15 of 16

White Bean & Veggie Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Any extra dressing is delicious served over grilled chicken or flaky white fish, such as cod or flounder.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Leah Goggins