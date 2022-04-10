I'm a Dietitian on a Budget & These Are My Favorite Mediterranean Diet Recipes

The Mediterranean diet has been deemed the healthiest way to eat by U.S. News & World Report for five years running—and for good reason. Its full-body health benefits, including supporting heart and brain health, put it in a league of its own. While the diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, olive oil and lean protein sources like fish, chicken and eggs, all foods can be part of a healthy Mediterranean diet. It even makes space for a nightly glass of red wine—what more could you want? As a dietitian on a budget, there are a few things I wish I knew before starting the Mediterranean diet. One thing is that a little planning can go a long way, and another is that you can adapt recipes you already enjoy to be more Mediterranean-diet friendly, without feeling like you have to overhaul your whole diet. To help offer up some inspiration, here are some of the budget-friendly Mediterranean diet recipes I make the most. They lean on pantry staples like beans, canned fish and grains to create affordable meals that pack in flavor. For more accessible food and cooking tips, check out my weekly column Thrifty.