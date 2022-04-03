17 Easy Sheet-Pan Side Dishes for Weeknights

Pair these simple sides with an equally easy main—like our Skillet Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs—and get ready for something truly delicious. Each of these dishes requires just 20 minutes of active prep, so all you have to do is chop and season your veggies, then toss them in the oven to do their thing. Rotate these dishes in and out of your routine for a change of pace that will add a pop of flavor to your weeknight meals. Recipes like our Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta and Roasted Fingerling Potatoes are so tasty, they might just steal the spotlight.