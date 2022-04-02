20 Easy Heart-Healthy Dinners to Make This Spring

Take care of your heart with these seasonal meals that are low in saturated fat and sodium. We use fresh spring produce like lemons, asparagus, spinach and mushrooms to bring lots of seasonal flavor to every bite of these dinners, from easy pastas to bright salads and sheet-pan roasts. Recipes like our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon and Apricot Glazed Chicken with Potatoes & Asparagus require just 25 minutes of active prep, so you can have a delicious meal on the table fast.