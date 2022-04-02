27 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches That Are High in Fiber

Whether you're looking to enjoy something delicious during the work day or angling for a weekend-worthy midday meal, these lunches are here for you. Each recipe focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, and sticks to heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium—so you know you have a diabetes-friendly dish. Plus, these lunches have at least six grams of fiber per serving, so you'll feel satisfied and ready to take on the afternoon. Recipes like our Spinach Salad with Roasted Sweet Potatoes, White Beans & Basil and Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls are so tasty, you'll be making them on repeat.